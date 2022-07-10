Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 73 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $311.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.13 and its 200 day moving average is $377.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.