CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.80 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

