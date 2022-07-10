Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

