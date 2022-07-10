Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 143 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.18.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.