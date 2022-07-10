Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $317.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.11.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

