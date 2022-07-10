Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.