Advisor Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.