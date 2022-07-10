Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

NYSE TD opened at $64.20 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

