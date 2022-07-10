14,000 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

