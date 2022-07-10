Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

