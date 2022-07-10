Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,395 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

