Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.