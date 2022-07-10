Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

