Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of APA by 21.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of APA by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

