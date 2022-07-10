Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $169.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.