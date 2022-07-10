GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.