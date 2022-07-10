GFG Capital LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.