Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

