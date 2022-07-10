Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $274.37 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

