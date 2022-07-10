85,263 Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

