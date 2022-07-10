GFG Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Blink Charging by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

