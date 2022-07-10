Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

