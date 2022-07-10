ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 8,919 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

