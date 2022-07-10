Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

