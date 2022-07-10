Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

