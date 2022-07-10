Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYI opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.