Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

