Good Life Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,675 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

