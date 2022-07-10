Good Life Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

