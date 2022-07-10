Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $448,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

