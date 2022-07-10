Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.