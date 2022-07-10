Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 7,209 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

