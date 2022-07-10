Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Cut by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.