Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

