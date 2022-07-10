First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $452.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.57. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

