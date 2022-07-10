Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,256 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

