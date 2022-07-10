Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

