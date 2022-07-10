First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 212 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

RY opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

