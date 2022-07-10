First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,452 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $331.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.