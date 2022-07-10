Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.25. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

