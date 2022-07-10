First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

