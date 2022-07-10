iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

