First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

