First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

