First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 912,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.