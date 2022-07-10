First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.30 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

