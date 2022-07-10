First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

