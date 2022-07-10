First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,799 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $84.36 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

