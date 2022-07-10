First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.