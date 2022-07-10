First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 9,280 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

